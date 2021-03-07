Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

