Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $399.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.09. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.