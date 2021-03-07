Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 8,400 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $164.77 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $169.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.35.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

