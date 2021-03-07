Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 90,645 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,645 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $117.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $3,397,583.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

