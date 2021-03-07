Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DHT by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

