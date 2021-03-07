Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

