Phala Network Market Capitalization Reaches $91.42 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $91.42 million and $37.83 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.