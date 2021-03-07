Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $26.64

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

