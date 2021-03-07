Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

