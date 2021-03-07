Signaturefd LLC Has $863,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

NYSE ITW opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

