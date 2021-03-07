Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $48,000 Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

XXII opened at $2.40 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

