Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

