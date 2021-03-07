Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,905 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

KRP stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.