United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

