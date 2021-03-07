Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,804 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

