Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.