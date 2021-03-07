Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

