Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

