Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 380 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $702.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.