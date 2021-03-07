iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $57.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

