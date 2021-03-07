Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,237,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

