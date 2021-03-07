HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

