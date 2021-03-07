Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

