Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after buying an additional 534,522 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 104,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

