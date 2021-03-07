Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:FMO opened at $9.38 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.