Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 970,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $107,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $69.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.