Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,423 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $58,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $339.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

