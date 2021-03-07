Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $324.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

COUP opened at $285.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

