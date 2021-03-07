Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $262,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $188.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

