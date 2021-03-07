Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

GLPI stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

