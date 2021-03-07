Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $591,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $84.91 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

