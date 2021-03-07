Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

