25,000 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

