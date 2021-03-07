Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $650,000 in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,754,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

MRACU stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

