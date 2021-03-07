Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATCX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

