Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 4,934 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $85.76 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

