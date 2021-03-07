Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

