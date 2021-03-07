Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $126.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.