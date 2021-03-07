4NEW Trading 111.9% Higher This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 73.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $30,474.22 and approximately $1,681.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00791404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042231 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

