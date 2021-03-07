Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 70.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.04 or 0.03283222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00369294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.57 or 0.01004186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00410203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00363691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

