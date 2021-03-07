Travala.com Price Hits $2.63 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00005177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $134.07 million and $6.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,038,779 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

