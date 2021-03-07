SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

