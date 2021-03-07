Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,998 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,312,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.03 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

