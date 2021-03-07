Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

OTCMKTS GHVIU opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

