Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $458.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.36. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

