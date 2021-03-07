Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.