Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

