Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $22.62 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 857,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 99,134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,131,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Targa Resources stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

