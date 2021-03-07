Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of WestRock worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

