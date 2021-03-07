D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,763 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

